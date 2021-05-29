American and vaccinated? So you are welcome to Europe this summer

The president stresses that there will be “the free movement of people between the United States and the European Union”. She doesn’t say exactly when it will start. It simply specifies that vaccinated tourists are welcome again “this summer”.

It is also not yet known which vaccination certificate travelers should be able to present. This is currently being discussed at a high level.

Group immunity mid-June

In the interview with the newspaper, the president further explains that vaccination in the United States is proceeding “prosperously.” The country is expected to achieve herd immunity by mid-June, when around 70 percent of adults will have been vaccinated.

In the United States, vaccinations are performed with Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen vaccines. All of these vaccines are also approved by the EMA.