American actress: “Weird, such a bar in a gym to drink beer after training” (Brecht)

About forty martial arts enthusiasts aged 10 to 65 participated on Saturday in the unique course of American actress Cynthia Rothrock (65) at the JP Defense School in Sint-Job-in-‘t-Goor. Lady Dragon, as she is known to martial arts fans around the world, has proven to be completely haircut free, despite being as sharp as a machete. “It’s weird that I’ve never been to Belgium before,” said the American.

The International Martial Arts Federation (IMAF) Belgium and Defense School JP vzw of shihan Jean-Pierre Van Vré were able to secure the American Cynthia Rothrock (65) because she also had to do an internship in Germany. Even a French actor from Dracula had come to the gym at the Het Veen campsite in Sint-Job-in-‘t-Goor. Cynthia is an icon in typical Hong Kong action movies that spawned superstars like Bruce Lee and our Brussels brawn Jean-Claude Van Damme. She is apparently an idol in the world after all, as several grown men had magazines with Rothrock that they had signed. Everyone also wanted selfies with her.

Many martial artists have had magazines drawn featuring Cynthia. — © kma

“I am impressed (I am impressed)”, said the actress about the technical abilities of her students. “I give courses all over the world, and here I notice above all the enthusiasm and at the same time the seriousness. They understand everything very quickly. The spirit is clearly in the right place here.

Cynthia Rothrock was charmed by Jean-Pierre Van Vré’s gym. “A dojo with a disco bar next door and also a bar where you can drink beers after training: you don’t see that in the United States”, says the karate champion and American actress. “Our sports clubs rarely have a canteen.”

The American came up with the concept of a gym with a special bar. — © kma

The American was surprised by the bad weather. “I come from Dallas then I traveled to Egypt to arrive now in Belgium. I didn’t know it was so cold and wet here. When I arrived with Jean-Pierre, I immediately had to buy thick sweaters in Antwerp.

Cynthia, who also knows Jean-Claude Van Damme personally, wanted to visit Bruges after her internship. “JP told me about this film In Brugge with Colin Farrell. Haven’t seen it yet, but would like to see it now before we go sightseeing on our own. If I can, I would also like to visit Brussels. And so I already went shopping in Antwerp.

JP De Vré with a French actor who loves martial arts. — © kma