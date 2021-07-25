The Swedish women’s team took a big hit in the first group match at the Olympics. The reigning world champion America lost 3-0 to end a 44-game unbeaten streak.

America were the big favorites against Sweden, but it didn’t show on the pitch. the Sweden did much better and took the lead after 25 minutes by Stina Blackstenius. She also went 2-0 after the break.

America, with stars like Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle, let itself be devoured and received the coup de grace fifteen minutes before the hour. When Lina Hurtig made it 3-0, the booty was definitely for Sweden.

And so a special series of United States Team. The reigning world champion was undefeated for 44 games but now has to put things in place for the next game against New Zealand.

