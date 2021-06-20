The U.S. government wants more commitment to supply essential metals for use in electric car batteries. Today, China is one of the main suppliers of these raw materials. The White House wants to reduce that dependency, for example, by focusing more on domestic production.

For example, it is concerned with raw materials such as lithium, copper, cobalt, vanadium and manganese. The White House said it needed to work with allies to obtain such raw materials. The United States will provide more funding for international investment in resource mining projects. Additional work is also being done to recycle old batteries.

In addition, President Joe Biden’s administration will explore how to increase GDP. American miners face severe restrictions and opposition from environmental groups, making it difficult to launch new projects. Washington is now looking at whether there can be regulatory changes so that additional projects can be safely launched.

Biden wants to do a lot of work in electric driving in the United States. He wants to allocate billions of dollars to improve the charging station infrastructure. The Democrats’ goal is that by 2030, the majority of cars built in the United States will be electric. By 2040, all cars on American roads must be powered by electricity.