According to Bas Blokker, it makes sense for the United States to make this proposal. “Joe Biden has presented a colossal infrastructure plan that will cost approximately $ 1.9 trillion.” With this, Biden wants to renew the infrastructure of the United States and fight climate change.

And that money has to come from somewhere. “That’s why they’re raising corporate taxes, but the United States is out of step with the more developed countries. That’s why they want to regulate this internationally.”

The United States back to the table

PvdA MEP Paul Tang thinks this is good news. “I’m happy with the development, it means that with Biden’s choice America is back at the negotiating table.”

An international tax plan has already been negotiated. “The negotiations had been going on for a while, but were actually blocked by Trump. And Obama wasn’t very open either. Now the United States is back and they have good intentions,” the MP said. European.

End of tax haven

Tang believes this plan can put an end to tax havens and letterbox companies in Zuidas. “Yes, it could very well be.” Moreover, according to the MEP, it is about what companies actually pay in taxes. “If that happens, it could make a world of difference. ”

