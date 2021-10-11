America continues with Prince Andrew abuse case

In August, Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed a lawsuit in the United States against prince andre. Giuffre accuses of sexual assault and of intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Today, it emerged that London police have officially halted their investigation into the prince’s involvement in the abuse case.

The text continues below the video.

See: theAmerica continue with theabuse case against the Prince andrew



In August, Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in the United States. Giuffre accuses of sexual assault and of intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Today, it emerged that London police have officially halted their investigation into the prince’s involvement in the abuse case. The text continues below the video. Prosecuted in the United States The reason the investigation was stopped is unknown, but police continue to monitor it. America continues to investigate, Michiel Vos says the case will continue there. Whether Andrew will actually be punished remains to be seen, only one hearing has taken place to date. Look at the fragment of RTL Boulevard above. All excerpts from this show Video: Martijn Fischer and Roosmarijn Luyten play André and Rachel Hazes in the musical Watch this video »Kaj Gorgels on Are You The One? : ‘more sober and purer than the American version’ Watch this video “Robinson-dropout expedition Jasper:” It’s crazy that I was not allowed to go to Second Chance Island “Watch this video” John van den Heuvel in RTL Boulevard on the Derk Wiersum affair: “Why not a life sentence? See this video »See: the performances of André Hazes at Lotto Arena Antwerp replaced by other artists See this video» Nikkie Plessen in RTL Boulevard: «Funshopping is all the rage! Watch this video »Watch: Laura Ponticorvo talks about violent childbirth and preeclampsia Watch this video»



See: America keep on going abuse cases in exchange for the princes André

US suite

The reason the investigation was stopped is unknown, but police continue to monitor him. America continues to investigate, Michiel Vos says the case will continue there. Whether Andrew will actually be punished remains to be seen, only one hearing has taken place to date.

Look at the fragment of Boulevard RTL here.