Kabul Airport has several countries Compounds Fitted to their embassy staff. The Netherlands is also at the airport. It is about a consular group, which, among others, is protected by commandos and special units of the navy.

Wiggers says the Netherlands is trying to bring evacuees through the airport site to a safe place, but it has not been easy. “We try to bring our people inside as safely as possible, but it is not always organized. The situation is dangerous and dangerous.”

‘Horror Scenes’

Wiggers talks about “bad scenes” in front of airport gates. According to the ambassador, the outer ring of the airport is already in the hands of militants and they are expected to take complete control of the airport.

Wigers says thousands of Afghans are trying to enter the airport. Countries that manage airport entrances, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, allow only a limited number of people. “The gates often close without us knowing.”

“It’s all very unpredictable,” Wigers says. “Sometimes exits come in large groups and sometimes in small clubs. Other countries work in the same race.”

Military evacuation flights from Kabul now depart daily. Many Afghan nationals have tried to flee the country because of the Taliban regime: