Amanda Cerny strips almost completely naked in Insta photos



Amanda Cerny’s name has come up several times on FilmTotaal and it’s not because of her part in movies. The part-time actress is seen much more often with striking photos on Instagram.

On IMDb, we see that the celebrity born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, will soon be featured in a new series, titled zaya. She plays the role of the character Diana, in the episode The plan.

The most famous movies she appeared in (briefly) include: The Babysitter: Killer Queen which appeared on Netflix in 2020. She also appeared in Edge of the World, Creed 2 and 211. Few people will actually see it. Yet, she has 23.8 million followers on Instagram. She was previously in a well-known men’s magazine.

Hit on Instagram

“#Florida gal to the core ️🌴,” Amanda writes with a series of photos on Insta. She is seen in a morning dress that hangs wide open. She has very few. She also added a few other photos where she is rare. We also see her husband and his dogs.