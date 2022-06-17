Visit to Ivory Coast, then to Senegal then tomorrow to attend the gala dinner in honor of Princess Ingrid’s eighteenth birthday in Norway: Máxima’s agenda for the month of June is full. However, she found the time to tell in front of the camera exactly what she is doing in Africa. She has traveled to Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA). These are trips that the princesses are curious about when she returns home, says Máxima.

Máxima teaches her daughters that not all women have a bank account like her. “They are shocked that women don’t have mobile phones or insurance. They live with huge risks that we don’t know here in the Netherlands. The fact that many girls can’t go to school because their mother can’t afford it, that’s a shock.” In any case, Amalia has sparked interest in the work of the United Nations, reveals Máxima. “Amalia once asked me to be the bag carrier with me,” she said with a big smile. “I’m really looking forward to it. She’ll come one day, she’s already asked for it. We’ll see when the studies allow it.”

In September, Amalia will start studying politics, psychology, law and economics at the University of Amsterdam. It is then time to spread your wings and rent a room in the capital. The princess’s choice of studies did not come completely out of nowhere. In the book Amalia Claudia de Breij has previously written that Amalia is considering “economic study” and that her interests lie in history, economics and law. Amalia would like to get her baccalaureate in the Netherlands and join the student body. After the baccalaureate, the princess prefers to go abroad to follow a master’s degree.

