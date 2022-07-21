“Always room for fun things”

How much money is in your savings account? We ask for a different Dutchman every week. Because even though we talk more and more about money, we never talk about exactly how much we earn and save. This week: Emma, ​​23, who can save over $1,300 a month (but realizes living at home has an advantage for her).

Use: e-commerce promotions

Net revenue: €2,240

Living situation: “I still live with my parents, my new house is under construction. So, at the end of this year, I will leave home.

Emma’s savings account.

Tell me, how much is in your savings account?

“My savings account is currently, rounded up, 50,800 euros.”

Are you satisfied with your amount saved?

“I’m happy with the amount saved, but I’m certainly aware that living at home for a while has helped.”

What are your fixed costs and how much do you save per month?

“In terms of fixed costs, I have my mortgage. This is not yet a maximum, because the house is still under construction. I share the mortgage with my boyfriend, so at the moment it costs me around 450 euros per month. In addition, as fixed costs per month I have a health insurance of 120 euros, a telephone subscription of 30 euros, car costs of 95 euros (insurance and road tax) and other costs (subscriptions, fun activities, etc.) of about 200 euros. The total fixed costs are therefore around 895 euros, which means that I save around 1345 euros per month. I go on vacation three times a year and sometimes a weekend. These are also slightly larger cost elements, but I do not include them in my fixed costs. »

What type of saver are you and do you have any advice for others?

“I’ve split my savings account into different pots: general (saving for later), clothes, car, house, and vacation. I sometimes withdraw money from each pot, except in general, if needed. Saving with jars gives me the big picture so you don’t mindlessly overspend. So here’s my financial advice for everyone. Also, I’m not one to make impulse purchases. I think carefully about what I’m buying. buy it, but also where I buy it and when (preferably during a promotion, for example). education costs and mortgage interest I think that speaks for itself for most people, but it is something you can get a lot of money back on.

Do you consider yourself good with money?

“I think I’m good with money. I consciously spend my money and always have room for nice things. I have a tampon for when I need it and I don’t have to worry about money (yet). In addition to my permanent job, I would like to do something with part of my savings (thus as a secondary activity), such as e-commerce.

Would you like to participate (anonymously)? Would you also like to participate in the Savings Account? Sign up by sending an email to [email protected] ovv The savings account.

You can find all the articles in this series here. You can find other useful money and career articles here.