Already 350 requests for help from Dutch people blocked in France due to strikes | NOW

The ANWB received around 350 requests for help from Dutch people stranded in France. Gas stations across the country are running out of fuel due to strikes. As a result, tourists can no longer drive back.

The ANWB advises Dutch people traveling to France to refuel at the Belgian or Luxembourg border. “Consider in advance if you can handle the whole trip with this. If that doesn’t work and it’s possible, reschedule the trip,” says a spokesperson.

“Don’t worry in France and refuel regularly, because in some areas it is really difficult to stock up on fuel. There are long queues at petrol stations where you can always stock up on fuel. fuel.”

On the ANWB website you can find the French petrol stations that currently have enough fuel in stock. “But the situation can change quickly, so be prepared for that,” the spokesperson warns. To avoid hoarding, the filling of jerrycans is not allowed.

Dutch people who are already on vacation knock on the door of the ANWB with questions about the fuel shortage or for help because they are standing still without fuel. The ANWB has received reports of Dutch people from almost all of France, with the exception of the Brittany region and the southern border area near Spain.

The local towing and salvage companies the ANWB works with only hunt in dangerous situations. “For example, if someone stops along the highway. But if someone stops with an empty tank near a hotel or at the campsite, then you have to wait until there are enough fuel in the area.”