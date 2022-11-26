Alpine reports Alonso still retains seventh place in Austin GP

Alonso was forced to give up his seventh place finish on Sunday after the stewards granted a protest from rival team Haas over the safety of his car. The Spaniard had a serious collision with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin during the race, but he managed to keep his car on track and keep going. His right mirror was loose. Haas thought it was unsafe and argued that Alonso should have gone to the pit lane for repairs. The stewards agreed with Haas and the time penalty dropped Alonso to fourteenth place, outside of World Cup points.