Alpine reports Alonso still retains seventh place in Austin GP
Racing driver Fernando Alonso and his Alpine team successfully appealed a 30-second penalty the Spaniard received after the United States Grand Prix in Formula 1. As a result, the two-time world champion lost his seventh place. “Our team is happy with the decision to keep him seventh and 6 points for the World Cup,” Alpine said.
Alonso was forced to give up his seventh place finish on Sunday after the stewards granted a protest from rival team Haas over the safety of his car. The Spaniard had a serious collision with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin during the race, but he managed to keep his car on track and keep going. His right mirror was loose. Haas thought it was unsafe and argued that Alonso should have gone to the pit lane for repairs. The stewards agreed with Haas and the time penalty dropped Alonso to fourteenth place, outside of World Cup points.
Alpine appealed because the team believes Alonso’s car was safe enough. Moreover, Haas allegedly filed the claim too late.
