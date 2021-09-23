Alpine has an “alternate scenario” in mind for Zhou

Laurent Rossi specifies that Alpine is currently busy looking for alternative places in motorsport for its juniors. The Alpine manager also appears to be giving an important clue to Guanyu Zhou’s future in Formula 1.

Antonio Giovinazzi’s future at Alfa Romeo is very uncertain. Now that Ferrari no longer has control over its seat, it is up to Alfa Romeo itself to make a decision. The Italian recently indicated that he has not yet had any discussions about his future, so he has no idea if he will still drive in Formula 1 in 2022. The Swiss team has plenty of alternatives , because there are a lot of pilots ready to go. Nyck de Vries, Callum Ilott, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri and Zhou are just a few names on the Swiss squad’s long list.

Zhou in particular is often associated with this chair. According to several sources, he even signed a contract, although this remains speculation. The young driver actually belongs to the Alpine training program, but this team has no more room to park him at the moment, as they already have Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. At the same time, the other alpine juniors are also patiently waiting for their opportunities.

Alternative scenario for Zhou

“The lack of places in Formula 1 was unpredictable when we recruited our juniors,” said Rossi. Car, engine and sport. “These guys are all good and we are trying to measure up and find something for them. At the moment we can only point out that each of them has a good future in the race,” he said. . ” For example [Christian] Lundgaard in the US. “Rossi is very secretive about Zhou.” We also have a scenario in mind for Zhou, maybe something else will happen for him. He deserves it because he’s a super talented driver. “With that, the director seems to be hinting a little bit about a switch to Alfa Romeo, but whether that’s really the case remains a mystery for now.