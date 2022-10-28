Alonso and Alpine retake seventh in US GP after successful protest | Formula 1

28 okt 2022 om 07:54Update: 2 uur geleden

The international motorsport federation FIA has withdrawn the 30-second penalty from Fernando Alonso during the United States Grand Prix on Thursday night (Dutch time). The Alpine rider thus regains his seventh place and the corresponding points in the World Cup.

By our sportswriters

Alonso had to give up seventh place in Austin on Sunday after the stewards granted a protest from rival team Haas over the safety of his car. But this protest was not registered until after the deadline.

Haas felt that Alonso, who was, among other things, missing his rear-view mirror, should have gone to the pit lane on his own for repairs. This first resulted in a ten second penalty for Alonso. But as the race was already over, this penalty was converted into a 30 second time penalty.

Haas’ protest did not come within the mandatory thirty minutes, according to the FIA, despite the team having plenty of time to do so. A complaint can only be registered after thirty minutes if the circumstances do not allow it to be done sooner.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayedWe do not have permission for necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Wijzig cookie-instellingen

Haas points to an FIA official

Haas admitted that it was possible to file the protest earlier. The American team blames an FIA official, who reportedly said they got half an hour more. According to Haas, the commissioners therefore did not have to meet the strict deadline.

By reversing the penalty, Alonso recovers his seventh place and with it the six points. Sebastian Vettel, Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon fall back one place. Ocon therefore falls outside the points.

Alonso will be in action next weekend in Mexico, where the first free practice begins Friday at 8 p.m. With three races (Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi) to go, the Spaniard is ninth in the World Cup standings.

Eerder