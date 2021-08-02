Almost all fires in Turkey under control, fire also haunts Greece and Italy | Abroad

Mon. Aug 2nd, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Tourists pulled from the beach due to forest fires in the Italian town of Pescara Tourists pulled from the beach due to forest fires in the Italian town of Pescara 2 min read

Tourists pulled from the beach due to forest fires in the Italian town of Pescara

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 268
Thieves strike again after high-profile jewelry theft: "Authors left many traces" Abroad Thieves strike again after high-profile jewelry theft: “Authors left many traces” Abroad 2 min read

Thieves strike again after high-profile jewelry theft: “Authors left many traces” Abroad

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 145
'Black Saturday light': busy again on European roads ‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads 1 min read

‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads

Harold Manning 1 day ago 110
Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire 2 min read

Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire

Harold Manning 1 day ago 81
Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing 2 min read

Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing

Harold Manning 2 days ago 100
It's black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads 1 min read

It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads

Harold Manning 2 days ago 80

You may have missed

Fan of Dwayne Johnson? So we already have good news for you about 'Jungle Cruise' Fan of Dwayne Johnson? So we already have good news for you about ‘Jungle Cruise’ 1 min read

Fan of Dwayne Johnson? So we already have good news for you about ‘Jungle Cruise’

Maggie Benson 1 min ago 0
This is (not) a natural disaster - Faces of Science This is (not) a natural disaster – Faces of Science 3 min read

This is (not) a natural disaster – Faces of Science

Phil Schwartz 2 mins ago 0
Day 10 Olympic Games: Which Dutch people will take action? | sport Day 10 Olympic Games: Which Dutch people will take action? | sport 2 min read

Day 10 Olympic Games: Which Dutch people will take action? | sport

Queenie Bell 3 mins ago 4
Almost all fires in Turkey under control, fire also haunts Greece and Italy | Abroad Almost all fires in Turkey under control, fire also haunts Greece and Italy | Abroad 4 min read

Almost all fires in Turkey under control, fire also haunts Greece and Italy | Abroad

Harold Manning 5 mins ago 10