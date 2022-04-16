Alleged Ryzen 7000 processor and MSI B650 motherboard spotted

A screenshot of an AMD engineering sample that was inserted into an MSI MAG B650 motherboard has surfaced on Twitter. Considering the use of the unannounced B650 chipset, this is most likely a processor with the Zen 4 architecture. Although the exact name or specifications of the processor are not mentioned, the image contains information useful.

So it looks like AMD and its partners are developing the B650 chipset for midrange motherboards. This means that compared to the current generation, the new flagship chipset and its little brother can be introduced soon after each other. In fact, the cheaper B550 boards were released in June 2020, almost a year after X570 in July 2019.

Moreover, it is remarkable that the CPU runs on no less than 1,532 volts. Presumably this chip has not yet been optimized, it is also possible that the overclocking potential is tested or that the voltage is simply misread. This value is therefore not necessarily a reflection of distribution models.

There are rumors that mass production of the alleged Ryzen 7000 processors will begin this month or next. The first Raphael references should be available towards the end of the third quarter of this year.

Source:

HXL (Twitter)