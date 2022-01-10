all the nominations (and there are quite a few)

Nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes have been announced. Hold on, there are quite a few. What are the best movies, series and actors of 2021, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)?

Opinions differ on this, but you can see the Golden Globes after the Oscars as the biggest awards show in the film world. Members of HFPA reward films, series and actors in various categories. This applies to productions inside and outside the United States.

Golden Globes 2022: all nominations

A total of 125 nominations were announced in 25 different categories.

MOVIES

Starting with the Golden Globes which will be awarded in 2022 in the field of cinema. To avoid confusion, we will stick to the official English language categories. Films that keep coming back Dune, Do not seek in The power of the dog.

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Do not seek

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, pass

Best Film – Foreign Language

Compartment n ° 6

Drive my car

God’s hand

A hero

Parallel mothers

Best Screenplay – Film

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Director – Film

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, the swan song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Original Song – Film

Be alive, King Richard

Two Small Caterpillars, Charm

Until the joy, Belfast

Here I am (Singing home), Respect

No time to die, no time to die

Best animated film

Charm

To flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, the lost girl

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Film – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

king richard

The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Score – Film

Dune

Charm

The French dispatch

Parallel mothers

The power of the dog

SERIES

It was also an interesting year in terms of playoffs. This is how Netflix had the biggest hit of all time with Squid game and took Apple TV + with Ted lasso in The morning show. Overview of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Great

Hacks

Ted lasso

Dogs Reservation

Only the murders in the building

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Estate

Lee Jung-jae, squid game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Estate

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding

Cynthia Erivo, Genie: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, maid

Kate Winslet, Easttown mare

Best Television Series – Dramatic

Lupine

The morning show

Pose

Squid game

Succession

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, in treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, the big one

Issa Rae, insecurity

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Sick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Easttown mare

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Estate

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, squid game

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only the murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Housekeeper

Sarah Snook, Estate

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

The Golden Globes red carpet

When presenting the Golden Globes 2022 we can of course expect a lot of good things on the red carpet. Find out what 2020 had to offer in this article.