all the nominations (and there are quite a few)
Nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes have been announced. Hold on, there are quite a few. What are the best movies, series and actors of 2021, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)?
Opinions differ on this, but you can see the Golden Globes after the Oscars as the biggest awards show in the film world. Members of HFPA reward films, series and actors in various categories. This applies to productions inside and outside the United States.
Golden Globes 2022: all nominations
A total of 125 nominations were announced in 25 different categories.
MOVIES
Starting with the Golden Globes which will be awarded in 2022 in the field of cinema. To avoid confusion, we will stick to the official English language categories. Films that keep coming back Dune, Do not seek in The power of the dog.
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Do not seek
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, pass
Best Film – Foreign Language
Compartment n ° 6
Drive my car
God’s hand
A hero
Parallel mothers
Best Screenplay – Film
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, don’t look up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Director – Film
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, the swan song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Original Song – Film
Be alive, King Richard
Two Small Caterpillars, Charm
Until the joy, Belfast
Here I am (Singing home), Respect
No time to die, no time to die
Best animated film
Charm
To flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, the lost girl
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Film – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
king richard
The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Score – Film
Dune
Charm
The French dispatch
Parallel mothers
The power of the dog
SERIES
It was also an interesting year in terms of playoffs. This is how Netflix had the biggest hit of all time with Squid game and took Apple TV + with Ted lasso in The morning show. Overview of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations.
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Great
Hacks
Ted lasso
Dogs Reservation
Only the murders in the building
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Estate
Lee Jung-jae, squid game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Estate
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding
Cynthia Erivo, Genie: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, maid
Kate Winslet, Easttown mare
Best Television Series – Dramatic
Lupine
The morning show
Pose
Squid game
Succession
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, in treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, the big one
Issa Rae, insecurity
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Sick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Easttown mare
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Estate
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, squid game
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only the murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Housekeeper
Sarah Snook, Estate
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
The Golden Globes red carpet
When presenting the Golden Globes 2022 we can of course expect a lot of good things on the red carpet. Find out what 2020 had to offer in this article.
