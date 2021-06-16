“All neighborhoods will become 30 kilometer zones”

The municipality wants to implement major changes in the field of mobility. This emerges from the mobility implementation program that the municipality presents today. For example, it should become more tempting for the Schiedammer to get on a bicycle, 30 kilometers per hour will become the norm, and regulated parking should solve the city parking problem.

According to Alderman Jeroen Ooijevaar, the mobility plan contains many measures to make the city safer and more sustainable. “Very concretely, for example, we will improve the missing links in cycling networks. We will take concrete road safety measures. In addition, we will ensure that all neighborhoods become thirty kilometer zones. It is only on the ring roads that it is still allowed to drive fifty. This means that if you take the ring roads you will not be as much of a burden to the rest of the city as possible and you will still get from A to B quickly.

“We see this in a very busy city like Schiedam. Where many neighborhoods are not built for many cars. There is a lot of pressure in this space. If you are going at twenty miles an hour, you can keep the road course narrower. This leaves room for other things that we find important in the city, such as play, greenery and space for walkers.

Paid parking

According to Ooijevaar, there is only one way to properly tackle the city’s parking scarcity. “It’s regulated parking. The city council created it last year to do just that. From Schiedam West. We make sure people get this as good as possible. Permits will become more affordable, we will ensure that vans can park in different places, parking for visitors will become much easier and entrepreneurs will be made easier with “shopping and checkout areas”.

According to Ooijevaar, the revenues accruing to the municipality from paid parking are only spent on the city’s mobility plan. “We are expanding the regulated parking lot, it will generate revenue, but we don’t want it to become a general resource cash cow. Resources from regulated parking directly benefit the mobility of the Schiedammer.

On July 6, the council will vote on the financial preparation of the Mobility Plan. The municipality is already working on the establishment of regulated parking.

