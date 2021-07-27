[algemene beschouwingen] Advocacy for more benches in public space receives broad support from city council | Leusder’s Journal

LEUSDEN ChristenUnie and CDA called on the council to come up with plans for more benches in public space. A motion to this effect, which the parties submitted in recent general deliberations, has received support from across the board – with the exception of the GroenLinks-PvdA faction.

by Daan Bleuel

The initiators believe that more benches in the public space fit into the city council’s goal of getting Leusdenaren to exercise more in the outdoor space. It’s about promoting a healthy lifestyle.

TO REST “Elderly and disabled residents in particular would like to exercise more outdoors, but they need to rest regularly,” said the motion’s authors. “These people sometimes want to take a different route from the main roads with benches. There are not enough benches for that.

The parties also stress that the benches are a good meeting place. Young people could use the benches for sports activities, for example by setting up a QR code with a homework assignment.

SPONSORSHIP According to the parties, it is not obvious that the municipality must also bear the costs of the operation. Sponsorship by companies or residents are also realistic possibilities, believe the initiators. The proponents of the motion point out, however, that a new council (after the March 2022 elections) must also seek structural coverage, to ensure that the new benches will remain available for many years to come.