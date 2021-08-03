Alarm clock 3/8: Boeing sends spaceship to the ISS • Track runners aim for gold

What did you miss?

US Secretary of State Blinken calls the recall of the athlete Kristina Timanovskaya by the Belarusian authorities on Twitter is “a new act of transnational repression” of President Lukashenko.

Blinken writes that Timanovskaya had to quit the Games “simply because she used her freedom of speech”. According to him, the action is therefore a “violation of the Olympic spirit and an insult to fundamental rights, which cannot be tolerated”.

Timanovskaya was taken to Tokyo airport against her will on Sunday to return home. The sprinter said she was kicked from the team after criticizing her coaches on Instagram.

Yesterday she went to the Polish Embassy in Tokyo, where she obtained a humanitarian visa. According to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi, Timanovskaya is currently in “safe conditions”.

