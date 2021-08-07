Mexican Edson Álvarez is also available again. The midfielder played Sunday in the United States the lost Gold Cup final against the host country (1-0). He returned to the Netherlands on Tuesday and joined Ajax training on Friday. “He’s fine, he had a good summer. He is part of our match selection and can play against PSV, “Ten Hag said.

Ajax miss goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, defender Perr Schuurs and midfielders Mohammed Kudus and Zakaria Labyad with injuries. Brazilian striker Antony is still in Japan where he will face Spain in the Olympic final on Saturday. Argentina defender Nicolás Tagliafico, absent from the exhibition match with Leeds United (4-0) last Wednesday due to a minor injury, is again available.

Ten Hag admitted after the game against Leeds that PSV are currently ahead of Ajax in terms of physical condition. The Brabançons had to start preparation earlier due to the early influx of the Champions League preliminary round. With three games won, two against Galatasaray (5-1 and 2-1) and one against FC Midtjylland (3-0), PSV quickly seems to be in shape.

According to Ten Hag, rival Eindhoven’s excellent start to the season is not so much the result of a different system that observers say PSV would use. “Are they playing a different system? I don’t think there is that much of a difference. They might have a slightly different defensive position in possession, but defensively and under pressure I think they’re still doing the same thing as last season. Maybe they will do it better now. We’re going to see him on Saturday. They also played against teams that don’t play like us. We are a different team and we always rely on our own strengths.

According to Ten Hag, there is therefore only one favorite for the Johan Cruijff scale. “And that’s Ajax, because Ajax is still a favorite. In Supercup it’s about the Johan Cruijff ladder, a duel between the champion and the winner of the cup and we are both. It makes sense that you are the favorite then.

PSV take Johan Cruijff Scale duel seriously

Coach Roger Schmidt has no plans to let many PSV players rest against Ajax. “We have a fit selection over Ryan Thomas,” he considered Saturday’s match in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. “My players are able to play two matches in a short period of time. We really want to win against Ajax.

PSV coach Roger Schmidt awaits the Johan Cruijff ladder match at a press conference. ?? ANP

Schmidt stayed in the middle, starting with the top eleven players. “The base is not always decisive for a good result,” he said. “And I can change five times.”

PSV will defend a comfortable 3-0 lead next Tuesday in the away game against Midtjylland in the Champions League third qualifying round. “But we are not working on it now,” said midfielder Marco van Ginkel. “I don’t think PSV have won an award for three years. Now we can win a prize in a competition. This is what we are aiming for.

“We have started the season well,” said coach Schmidt. “And we played well in the mutual duels with Ajax last season. But we also know that Ajax still have a strong squad. I’ve seen that again in recent weeks when they trained against good German teams, ”he mentioned the friendly duels with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. “They haven’t lost any key player and still the same coach. And they know what winning is.