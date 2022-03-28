Ajax player Álvarez brings Mexico closer to the World Cup with a goal
Edson Álvarez brought Mexico closer to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with an important goal. The Ajax midfielder scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Honduras.
In the 70th minute, Álvarez headed in from a corner kick from the right. Álvarez played the entire match at San Pedro Sula.
Mexico took a narrow victory with 25 points and are third with a World Cup qualifier to go. The Mexicans have 3 points more than the Costa Rican number 4, who also has less goal difference. The top three countries in the group of eight win a ticket to the World Cup.
Costa Rica will face No. 2 USA later this week, who have almost certainly qualified for the World Cup. Christian Pulisic led the Americans 5-1 over Panama with a hat trick.
Pulisic was accurate twice from the penalty spot. Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira also scored for the Americans.
On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the American footballers will play against Costa Rica and only if they lose by six goals or more, they will miss the World Cup. Canada can no longer miss the placement.
