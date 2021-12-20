Ajax extend winning streak over Feyenoord

The match stalled for a long time in the first half. Both teams refused to give each other space to play football. This mainly resulted in a physical duel with little room for tatting. The fact that neither team shot on goal in the first half hour told the story of the Classic in the first 30 minutes.

Own goal

The fact that the 0-1 finally fell due to an own goal against Senesi spoke volumes. Ajax’s preliminary attack went well, but Dusan Tadic’s ball over Sebastien Haller appeared to be intercepted by Argentina defender Feyenoord. So it turned out differently. He put his own goalie Justin Bijlow on the wrong foot with a flick of his foot. The ball then rolled painfully slowly over the goal line.