The first medical devices arrived at hospitals in Afghanistan’s remote Paktika region on Saturday. An earthquake earlier this week caused extensive damage and more than a thousand deaths. China has also pledged to send aid.

The southeastern region of Afghanistan was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday. More than 1,000 people were killed in the natural disaster and another 2,000 were injured. Five more people died on Friday when aftershocks hit the area.

The Taliban on Saturday called for more aid in the region. They are asking for more medical supplies to help the earthquake victims.

China responded to calls for more aid on Saturday. The Foreign Ministry said it would send about 50 million yuan ($7 million) in medical aid to Afghanistan. The area is receiving aid in the form of tents, towels, beds and other materials.

Because several countries have imposed sanctions on the Taliban, the country is excluded from much direct aid. The United Nations is on hand to provide assistance. Some countries, including Norway and Germany, want to help only through the United Nations to prevent aid from ending up in the hands of the Taliban rather than the affected region.