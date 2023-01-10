Soon an artificial intelligence system will tell the defendant what to say in court. This is the first case where AI takes care of security.

A in February Artificial Intelligence System For the first time in history, a suspect was counseled in court. The AI ​​runs on a smartphone and listens to everything said in court. Based on this, the system will instruct the respondent on what to say through the earpiece.

The location of the court and the names of the accused are kept confidential DoNotPay, the company that developed AI. It is clear that the suspect has been charged with speeding. The suspect will only say what the AI ​​sends through the earpiece.





Read more

Brain training apps lack scientific support. Not only are these brain training apps extremely boring, but their impact on our performance…

DoNotPay sees the case as a test case. The company has pledged to pay any fines imposed if the defense fails, the founder says Joshua Browner.

Questionnaire

In most countries, it is illegal to use a smartphone or computer connected to an earpiece in court. However, DoNotPay found that the system is classified as a hearing aid, so it’s allowed, Browder said. “It’s technically within the rules, although I don’t think it’s within the spirit of the rules,” he says.

Browder recently had AI speak directly to the bank’s customer service team using an artificial voice. In this way, the system has replaced many of its own imposed costs. “It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done,” says Browder. “We only saved $16, but that’s the perfect job for an AI; who has enough time to waste 16 bucks on hold?’

True value

Launched in 2015, DoNotPay is a relatively simple chatbot that provides legal advice on consumer issues. The system relies heavily on pre-entered dialog templates. In 2020, the company started focusing more on AI. At that time, OpenAI released a programming interface that allowed everyone to explore the possibilities of GPT-3. Language processing AIcan be used.

According to Browder, DoNotPay’s AI took a long time to train with multiple reports of prior incidents. AI usage now covers a wide range of topics, including immigration law. The company says the system has affected about 3 million cases in the United States and the United Kingdom.

AI should be trained to stick to statements of truth rather than say anything that might win a case, regardless of veracity. “We’re trying to minimize our legal liability,” says Browder. “This organization is not about distorting or over-manipulating the facts.”

The audio tool has also been modified to not respond to every statement. ‘Sometimes it is Peace is the best answer‘ says Browner.

is legal

Browder’s goal is that the software will eventually replace some lawyers. “It’s all about the language, for which lawyers charge hundreds or thousands of dollars an hour,” he says. “There will always be many good lawyers who argue in the European Court of Human Rights. But now a lot of lawyers charge a lot of money to copy and paste documents. I think they will definitely be replaced, and that will be good too.

Computer scientist Nikos Aletras The University of Sheffield (UK) has developed an AI that can accurately predict the outcome of human rights cases. He sees the use of AI technology on the rise Machine learning in the legal system, but cautions that its application should be carefully considered.

“When your lawyer says, ‘OK, let’s do it,’ we trust that they have the expertise and knowledge to advise us,” says Aletras. “It’s very difficult to trust predictions with AI.”

According to Aletras, it provides audio via audio real time Legal advice in the courtroom is still a technical challenge. It also has ethical and legal issues, such as whether it is legal to use in court.