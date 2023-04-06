AgroFair obtains the fair trade tax mark

AgroFair has been awarded the Fair Tax Mark, making it the first Dutch-based multinational to achieve the gold standard for responsible tax behavior. AgroFair is a global distributor of fair trade and organic bananas, with a turnover of more than 100 million euros per year. Its Okay and Latin Pride brands are available across Europe, New Zealand and Korea – and were recently ranked among the “Best Buys for Ethical Consumers”.

AgroFair works with growers in Peru, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua. What is unique is that these producers own a share of the business and have a say in the management. This includes the right to appoint a member of the Supervisory Board and to receive a share of the dividends.

The Fair Tax Mark is the global benchmark for responsible tax conduct. It recognizes businesses that pay the right amount of corporation tax at the right time and in the right place. Approved companies include listed LLCs, cooperatives, social enterprises and large private companies.

AgroFair has paid corporation tax of 24% of its profits over the past five years. They also say they have gone beyond what is required with improved public country-by-country reporting, beneficial ownership disclosure, and strong commitments against tax haven abuse and aggressive tax planning.

Hans Willem van der Waal, CEO of AgroFair, said: “We have taken the initiative to make the international banana trade fairer and more sustainable. We believe that paying a fair amount of tax in the countries where the profits are made is essential if a company like ours is seriously committed to the Sustainable Development Goals. The Fair Tax Mark recognizes this important aspect of our business fairness for the first time.”

Paul Monaghan, Managing Director of the Fair Tax Foundation, said: “The Netherlands is the birthplace of the Fairtrade label, so it’s fitting that a fair trade pioneer is the first company in the Netherlands to receive a tax mark. fair. and tax justice have common roots, both are committed to responsible business conduct and fair competition In the UK a large number of co-operatives have been awarded the Fair Tax Mark in recent years, and we hope the of AgroFair will be the start of expansion across Europe. AgroFair is an example of responsible fiscal behavior and financial transparency. They have adopted the disclosure of key economic data by country and are open about their economic ownership, despite the fact that registers are established throughout Europe, including the Netherlands, on the assets of the company. farm.”

