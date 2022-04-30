After two canceled races, the Ronde van Overijssel returns. On Saturday 7 May, the 68th edition of ‘Overijssels Mooiste’ will take place, one of the oldest cycling races in the country.

With cycling teams from Australia, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, Luxembourg, USA, Belgium, Germany and of course their own country, a colorful and international will be waiting at the gate of the Parkgebouw in Rijssen on Saturday 7 May for kick-off. It will ring at 12 o’clock sharp, after which a neutralized start of 6 kilometers will follow before the real battle breaks out.

180 runners

The field of participants consists of around 180 drivers, many of whom will see themselves as the successor to Nils Eekhoff. The current professional rider of the WorldTour DSM formation won the last edition of ‘Overijssels Mooiste’ in 2019 on the streets of central Rijssen. He beat BEAT driver Martijn Budding in the sprint.

Three years later, the finish was moved. The line is no longer in the center of Rijssen, but on the outskirts of the city on Saturdays. On the Markeloseweg at the Restaurant Schwarzwald.

Map of the route 68th Tour of Overijssel 2022. © Tower of Overijssel



The runners then completed a course of almost 200 kilometers, which crosses a large part of the province. With the permanent locations such as the Tankenberg in Oldenzaal, the Kuiperberg in Ootmarsum, the Weitemanslanden near Almelo, along the canal to Daarle, after which the hills appear: Lemelerberg (premium sprint), Sanatoriumlaan, Holterberg (premium sprint) and the special sprint near the center of Holten, this time the Dorp van de Ronde.

New winner

After that, the pilots start the final with the ascent of the Markeloseberg (premium sprint) and the difficult turns and turns on the stones of Stokkum. Around half past four, we know who can be called Nils Eekhoff’s successor. There are a number of candidates from their own region, such as Peter Schulting from Hellendoorn. The VolkerWessels rider recently won the VAM mountaintop stage on Olympia’s Tour. But Lars Loohuis (Block A) from Harbrinkhoek is also aiming for a good result, as is Robin Löwik from Vriezenveen. And who knows, Denekamper Jelle Johannink from the Sensa-Kanjers club team might surprise Kanjers.

A total of 25 cycling teams take part in the Ronde van Overijssel, part of the Holland Cup, a series of five races. The closing event is the Ronde van de Achterhoek on August 28th.

Departing from the region, among others, the continental formation VolkerWessels and the club teams Sensa-Kanjers voor Kanjers and the combined team OWC and De Zwaluwen.

One hour before the official starting signal, the team performance will take place at the Parkgebouw.