Oemoemenoe rugby players are not having fun at this stage of the season. The citizens of Middelburg will have to do everything they can to avoid being relegated for the second year in a row. England coach Phil Leck’s battered side lost 24-0 to Groningen.

Oemoemenoe dropped to sixth in the First Division Trophy Group. Even a place higher means relegation at the end of this season.

Leck again traveled with a barely complete squad to the farthest game. Umoemenoe could barely clench his fist himself, but resisted the leader for a surprisingly long duration. It was not until the 32nd minute that the Groningen team managed to break through the Middelburg wall for the first time: 5-0. After the break, the match was quickly played. Due to a few yellow cards it was no longer possible for Oemoemenoe and Groningen trailed 24-0.

“We fought hard and held on for a long time, but we need to get more out of the ball from scrums and lineouts,” Leck said. “Only then can we score. The next two games are crucial Then low players Zwolle and The Bassets visiting Middelburg.