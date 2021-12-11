After nine years, the work of Dutch Junkie XL is published again

For the first time in nine years, the music was released by Junkie XL, the stage name of Dutchman Tom Holkenborg. This is an EP with four new songs titled A Fluff Scam, which will be available this weekend through streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

The Dutchman is world famous; many will know him thanks to the adaptation of Elvis’ song A Little Less Conversation. He lives and works in the United States and has primarily written music for major Hollywood movies and series in recent years. While working on the Netflix series White Lines in Ibiza, he was inspired to delve into his dance music past.

He wrote a series of songs which he sent to an old friend for comment. He asked if he could release the tracks as an EP on his own label, Sasha’s Last Night on Earth.

“These songs were something fun and personal for me, a chance to stretch my dance floor muscles again, having brought back so many of my memories of Ibiza during White Lines,” said Holkenborg. “They’re very different from the classic Junkie XL sound, and I never intended to release them. But when Sasha asked me the question, I couldn’t say no. “