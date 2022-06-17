Afsluitdijk and the new sea lock in Terneuzen open on the day of construction

The projects are subdivided into restoration, renovation, repurposing, reconversion and new construction, but also sustainability and maintenance. Participating mega construction projects include the reinforcement of the Afsluitdijk. Cornelis Lely’s design turns 90 this year. Visitors can register, among other things, for a bus tour along the various construction sites of the client Rijkswaterstaat and the construction consortium Levvel (BAM, Van Oord, Rebel and Invesis).

Work is also underway to reinforce the Markermeer dykes between Hoorn and Amsterdam. In addition, dike experts explain what it is. Also when building a city beach.

Sustainable projects

Another mega project that allows visitors once is the new Terneuzen sea lock. Due to the construction, larger seagoing vessels will soon be able to continue to the port of Ghent via the Ghent-Terneuzen canal. The sluice gates, the airlock, the control building and the demolition of the old Middensluis, among other things, will be open to visitors. They must register in advance due to the limited number of places.

There are also sustainable projects. A brand new sports center is being built in Nunspeet, Gelderland. This is done with fully electric construction machinery. The building itself will be climate and energy neutral and is due to open in 2023. There will be a new swimming pool, a competition pool and a special pool with an adjustable bottom. A new gym and gymnasium is also being built.

Factories

Besides countless apartment building projects, visitors can also see factories opening up and old churches being turned into homes, like in Breda. In Groningen, visitors can see how the station is being renovated: there will be an underpass, a bicycle tunnel and a bicycle shelter.

There is also a lot of attention for the maintenance of the infrastructure. In Hasselt, Overijssel, the construction group Schagen Groep shows how the asphalt and concrete plant contributes to construction and infrastructure projects. A journey of discovery takes you past the renovation of the Piet Hein tunnel in Amsterdam. In Rotterdam, the new ring road under construction can be visited.