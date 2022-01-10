African-American poet Maya Angelou on the American “quarter” – Boeken-Comics

The image of the African-American poet and activist Maya Angelou appears on a new generation of neighborhoods, the famous 25 US cent coins. The coins will be put into circulation soon.

These are not collectibles, but coins that will be produced in large quantities for everyday use. They are beaten in Philadelphia and Denver, according to a statement released Monday.

The new coins are the result of a vote in Congress in late 2020, following a bill introduced by the California Democratic delegate.

So far, the 25-cent coin, the most widely used coin in the United States, has had only a few alternative versions. Traditionally, the coin features the portrait of the first US President George Washington on one side and an eagle on the other.

The new coin retains the portrait of George Washington on one side and carries the portrait of Maya Angelou on the other. This is the first in a series “Important American Women”, which will honor several illustrious women from diverse backgrounds.

Known for her memoir and poetry, Maya Angelou is considered one of the most iconic writers on the status of African Americans in the United States. she wrote I know why the caged bird is singing, an autobiographical novel considered a classic of American literature.

