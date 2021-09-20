The first UN World Summit will be held this week. This time, New York was chosen as the meeting place. According to diplomat Robert van de Royer, there is much in particular about the Afghanistan file agenda and the US approach in this matter.

“Biden was ambushing NATO and the West by leaving Afghanistan. The allies do not have enough information. Now this is happening in another diplomatic line,” Van de Roar said on Good Morning Netherlands in the Netherlands.

‘France put on his shirt’

With that riot, Van de Royer marks the new alliance that the United States has concluded with Australia and the United Kingdom. Australia cancels $ 40 billion submarine with France Instead, US-made nuclear submarines are being purchased. France has responded aggressively to this agreement. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has compared US President Joe Biden to his predecessor Donald Trump. “France was really put on his shirt,” says van de Roar.

Read more: Germans go to the polls on Sunday: ‘many floating voters’

By: Authors