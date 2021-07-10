Afghanistan sends troops to border to push back Taliban | Abroad

The Taliban say they are gaining ground in Afghanistan and now control 85% of the country. A Taliban delegation in Moscow said they controlled 250 of the nearly 400 Afghan districts.

The Afghan government has repeatedly said that the Taliban’s advance is of little strategic value. However, observers argue that the Islamic fundamentalist movement has conquered resource-rich border areas and that the Taliban-occupied Islam Qala border post is of great economic importance. The Torghundi border post between Herat and Turkmenistan is also said to be under Taliban control.

International forces have assisted the Afghan government in its fight against the Taliban for 20 years, but that support has now largely disappeared. Last week, the United States handed over its main base to the Afghan government.

