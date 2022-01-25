Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Introduce DC’s First Trans Character in ‘Batgirl’

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are currently filming ‘Batgirl’ for the DC Superhero Factory, a landmark film in many ways. This will not only be the first solo impression of the famous comic character. There will also be a trans character for the first time in a DC movie, played by a transgender person.

bat girl is set to hit HBO Max later this year. That Leslie Grace – could be seen in the musical last summer In the heights – would assume the title role, was already known. Now, DC is announcing that Filipino-American Ivory Aquino, herself transgender, will play the first trans character in a DC film.

Aquino takes on the role of Alysia Yeoh, in the comics the best friend and roommate of Barbara Gordon (the superheroine’s alter ego). The relatively new character – she appeared

for the first time in 2011 – going from paper to screen for the first time.

There was speculation about a possible role for Aquino after he shared a photo with Leslie Grace on Instagram earlier this month. The actress is not well known to us, but in the United States she had a lot of success with her portrayal of transgender activist Cecilia Chung in the miniseries When we rise.

Not only in superhero comics, but also in film adaptations, there is more emphasis on themes close to the heart of the LGBTQIA+ movement. Think Robin, that other Batman sidekick who was introduced as bisexual last year. Soon after, a bisexual Superman also appeared in the comics. At competitor Marvel, the popular character Loki was released last year as a genre-fluid.

Besides Grace and Aquino, a few well-known names will appear in bat girl. For example, it was previously confirmed that JK Simmons will play the role of James Gordon, the father of Batgirl. He already did it a few years ago in justice league. Brendan Fraser will be seen as the Firefly villain, while Michael Keaton once again dons the Batman costume. The actor played the superhero in the early 90s in Batman in batman returns.