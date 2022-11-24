Adema: agriculture should not ‘cling to the latest mem’ when sharing space

However, Adema does not want to go so far as to give agricultural land a protection status comparable to that of nature.

No farmland for housing

At the Agractie meeting in Zwartsluis, Adema also said on Wednesday evening that farmers should not get carried away with the fact that the government is looking for agricultural land to build houses on. “Don’t let them get to you. Housing makes up about 1% of the land.

“But agriculture must not be suspended on the last memory. Land is also necessary for the extensification of agriculture”, explains Adema, which calls on farmers to participate in territorial processes, precisely because they occupy such an important place as landowners and managers of the rural space. “Make sure you sit down at the table with the provinces. Organize, be present. That’s where it happens.

At the start of the evening, Bart Kemp, president of Agriculturehas already conveyed the message to Minister Adema: all Legalize Journalists NOTno revocation of permits and no expropriation of agricultural enterprises.

Adema used a lot of words and at times he sailed like an accomplished sailor around the tough questions of about 150 farmers in the room above the Spans family’s freestall barn near Zwartsluis (Overijssel). The 230 organic dairy cows walked quietly through the barn and are ruminating. But the impact of the proximity to the Natura 2000 De Weerribben area was almost literally palpable in the room.

From the audience came the necessary critical questions from farmers, especially about the rapid legalization of PAS detectors. – Photo: Koos Groenewold

PAS journalist permits “arranged before mid-2024”

The minister was thrown at the feet that the PAS detectors are still not legalized. Adema did not judge the actions of its predecessors, but promised that authorization for PAS detectors must be obtained before “half of 2024”. “I see for myself the incredible pain, the great sadness of farming families. I see the concern of farmers, although I will never feel it the way you do. But I have to resolve it politically.

He would simply like to issue a permit, but he also knows that these permits would not hold up in court. “You can’t just set up a pattern for PAS detectors,” he says.

Adema explained that “Europe” does not cooperate either. And the Netherlands owe it mainly to themselves, by not keeping what had been promised in the agreements, Adema concluded during the week that it went to Brussels for the first time as Minister of Agriculture.

2040 as a point on the horizon in the agricultural agreement

Adema no longer mentioned years in combination with goals. He only mentioned the year 2040, as a point on the horizon in the agricultural agreement. He wants the farm deal to be done next year to give farmers peace of mind and certainty for around 20 years. “If there are good agreements in the agricultural agreement, it also gives political peace.”

It starts with agricultural entrepreneurs. Not at feed companies or dairies, but at the farmer

Not only agriculture itself, but also other sectors must approve the agreement. “It also helps with political support, so that the agreement is not undermined again after 4 years.” Thus, nature conservation organizations are also involved in the agreement. “But it starts with agricultural entrepreneurs. Not at feed companies or dairies, but at the farmer.