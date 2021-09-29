Add a layer of light in the greenhouse

While greenhouse horticulture was once limited to natural sunlight and ultimately HPS lighting, continuous technological developments allow the lighting conditions in greenhouses to be refined by means of LED lighting, light filtering leaves and now also luminescent leaves.

UbiQD is a company that designs such materials and manufactures quantum dot luminescent films, including its retrofit greenhouse film, UbiGro®, which can be installed in any greenhouse and changes the flow of photons received by plants.

“UbiGro improves the quality of light in greenhouses by altering natural light to convert UV and blue wavelengths to longer wavelengths, namely orange and red,” says Matt Bergren. “Specifically, UbiGro converts approximately half of incoming UV radiation and 24% of blue light, to increase the levels of green and red light under the film by 7% and 10% respectively. “

UbiGro adds a layer of light by luminescence

The change in light spectrum induced by quantum dots is very different from the effect of light filtering films, which simply do not transmit certain wavelengths and thus reduce the total flux of photons through the film. “With UbiGro, shorter wavelengths are converted to longer wavelengths, effectively preserving the amount of PAR light that plants receive and optimizing the photosynthetic flux density of the target wavelengths. bottom makes the UbiGro orange film shine, “says Matt Bergren.

“We don’t want to eliminate all UV or blue because these wavelengths in the greenhouse are important for the navigation of pollination (UV and blue) and photosynthesis (blue). Absorption in ultraviolet regions allows us to move these photons toward PAR light, while reducing blue levels. ” To adjust. “

UbiGro has been shown to be effective in improving the quality of light in greenhouses across a wide range of latitudes, especially in areas with strong natural sunlight, says Matt. UbiQD has applied its UbiGro film in increasingly larger greenhouses and is currently conducting trials in the United States. The company has installed its product in 7 American states, in Europe, in Asia and soon in Mexico. According to Matt, at least 278m2 are needed to develop a conclusive trial, with most UbiQD trials covering 278-923m2. UbiGro is easy to install as a retrofit on shade cloth and additional lighting.

Currently, the main crops grown with UbiGro are tomatoes, cannabis and cucumbers, while preliminary trials are underway with ornamentals, strawberries, peppers and hemp.

Sales team added, article published in 2021

2021 has proven to be a busy one for UbiQD as the company has expanded its team, had multiple implementations, and engaged in various research projects. According to Mike Burrows, UbiQD set up a sales team in 2021 to help the company expand its reach and bring UbiGro to more growers. UbiQD’s research team also helps producers develop essays with the film.

Also in 2021, UbiQD contributed to a scientific article published in Nature – Communications Biology which focused on improving spectral quality with quantum dot technology.

In the future, UbiQD will experiment with different form factors, film colors and installation configurations to further improve light quality and meet crop specific lighting requirements.

