Actor Kevin Spacey will appear in London court on Thursday in an assault case

American actor Kevin Spacey will appear in a London court on Thursday after four charges of sexual abuse against men in the UK. British police announced this on Monday.

Spacey, 62, has been charged with four sexual assaults against three men. He is also accused of having “forced a person to engage in penetrative sexual acts without their consent”. He will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday June 16 at 10am local time. These are incidents that occurred between March 2005 and April 2013, which are said to have taken place in part in an area of ​​London where the Old Vic theater is located. Spacey was the artistic director at the time.

At the end of May, the British prosecution gave the green light to the proceedings against the actor. Formally, the actor must then come to the country in order to initiate proceedings against him. British authorities had previously said they would formally request his extradition from the United States. Then he would be hired in the United States. But in a statement, Spacey said in a statement that he himself was coming to the UK to appear in court. He denies all the allegations. “I can prove my innocence,” he said in the statement.

The 62-year-old actor had previously been accused by several men of sexually transgressive behavior in 2017. The case led to him appearing in the popular Netflix series Card castle has been set aside. He played the lead role of President Frank Underwood. Several cases were settled and dropped, but an investigation into the actor continued.

Scotland Yard has also opened an investigation into the actor’s allegations of sexual assault between 2004 and 2015. They all followed in the wake of the scandal surrounding American producer Harvey Weinstein, who was charged with several charges of harassment and assault in the fall of 2017. sexual assault. The American actor is also the subject of an investigation in his country of origin. The wave of indictments had a severe impact on the career of the man, who won two Oscars (for “american beauty” and “The usual suspects†