Action News’ Mones Nazarali secured by police

Mones Nazarali of media platform Action Nieuws Suriname was taken into custody on Tuesday after coordinating with the Surinamese public prosecutor. This is because of the insult and false suspicion of two high-ranking police officers.

He was accused of insulting two police officers, namely Regional Police Commander West Hemantkoemar Sardjoe and Regional Police Commander (GPC) Chief Inspector of Police Daphne Lieveld. Apart from defamation, Mones is also suspected of false suspicion, defamatory accusations and disturbing public order.

Mones recently voiced his opinion on the SRD120,000 fine that five fishermen had to pay for catching tilapia for their own consumption at Bigi Pan. He thought the fine was too high for the crime. According to him, Regional Commander Sardjoe is double standards and he deliberately tricked the little man. Mones also allegedly said that Sardjoe and Lieveld were doing free shopping at various supermarkets in Nickerie.

During the recent protest by rice farmers in Henar Bridge, Mones had also made several comments about the irregularities taking place in the district, with police officers, in this case Sardjoe, liaising with the underworld.

The regional commander deeply offended Mones for this and accused him of dragging his reputation and honor through the mire. Mones remains in custody.