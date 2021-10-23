Sat. Oct 23rd, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Study confirms EU leadership in open science Study confirms EU leadership in open science 3 min read

Study confirms EU leadership in open science

Phil Schwartz 8 hours ago 195
over 99% of climate studies indicate humans are causing climate change over 99% of climate studies indicate humans are causing climate change 4 min read

over 99% of climate studies indicate humans are causing climate change

Phil Schwartz 16 hours ago 93
The senior sports club must make way for school gym classes: "We are repulsed" The senior sports club must make way for school gym classes: “We are repulsed” 2 min read

The senior sports club must make way for school gym classes: “We are repulsed”

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 97
Half-successful first all-South Korean launcher launched | Science Half-successful first all-South Korean launcher launched | Science 2 min read

Half-successful first all-South Korean launcher launched | Science

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 83
The doctor - engineer collaboration more important than ever The doctor – engineer collaboration more important than ever 3 min read

The doctor – engineer collaboration more important than ever

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 110
Room for new sports collaborations in Middelburg Room for new sports collaborations in Middelburg 2 min read

Room for new sports collaborations in Middelburg

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 100

You may have missed

Action groups issue ultimatum to universities Action groups issue ultimatum to universities 2 min read

Action groups issue ultimatum to universities

Phil Schwartz 18 mins ago 10
Coach Gevaert especially wants to get rid of volatility in Hoek Coach Gevaert especially wants to get rid of volatility in Hoek 2 min read

Coach Gevaert especially wants to get rid of volatility in Hoek

Queenie Bell 20 mins ago 14
Elephant kills poacher in Kruger Park in Africa, rest of group leaves behind trampled man | Abroad Elephant kills poacher in Kruger Park in Africa, rest of group leaves behind trampled man | Abroad 1 min read

Elephant kills poacher in Kruger Park in Africa, rest of group leaves behind trampled man | Abroad

Harold Manning 23 mins ago 16
Bottas replaces ICE again, five grid places penalty in America Bottas replaces ICE again, five grid places penalty in America 2 min read

Bottas replaces ICE again, five grid places penalty in America

Earl Warner 27 mins ago 18