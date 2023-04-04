Get the right tool and complement the recruitment process with the right data and AI. These are the 6 most important trends in recruiting technology from technology selection and implementation expert Dan Huisman. Watch the detailed video interview or read the trends.

Selection, implementation and optimization

Daan Huisman has been active in recruitment for 16 years, including First of all A recruiter indeed, with its own IT specialist headhunt office. Then Huisman made one himself career change, After that he started imparting training in recruitment department. “That’s why I came to the medieval world. It piqued my interest as you deal with HRM or recruitment software to different clients. What I do now is help clients with their recruitment technology strategy, selection, implementation and optimization.

Trend 1: Provide the right foundation

“Maybe not so much of a trend, but make sure you have your basics in order first,” says Huisman. “Make sure you have a good recruiting system that automates most of your administrative processes. It’s possible. It makes a recruiting job much better. On that basis, you can start working with a tool that ensures you can deliver the best quality.”

Trend 2: No Trendy Tools, but platform thinking

Huisman has been advising clients on this for several years now of all things Recruitment technology. During Recruitment Tech Trend_Day trends As was the focus, it comes with a formal caveat, according to Huisman. “It’s very tempting to follow all the trendy tools. But you have to make sure you work from a platform perspective. Linkage between HRS, ATS, carriers’ website. That should be the basis.”

“There are all kinds of tools that really add value, but you have to make sure you can combine them properly and that they fit into your partner landscape. Not just on a technical level, but based on what you need. Always pre-qualify so the parties you want to invite are interested in doing something for you. You know for sure.

Trend 3: Don’t stand at the back of the line

Huisman also sees an importance Collaboration. “I’ve seen many times where I’ve been on projects with a vendor in the U.S. — it’s sold to a central international company and spread across the country. So you have zero flexibility. Every question has to go through a separate department first, and then your question goes to the supplier’s support department. Then You stand at the back of the line.

This which Test early, Huisman says. “Before you start working with a European or American company, test how quickly you get answers to certain questions. How are problems handled? How quickly are things resolved? You need speed. That speed is an important test.

Trend 4: Manipulating data

There is no analytical system let everything be, Sees Huisman. “Data manipulation has been a growing phenomenon in recruitment for years, but it’s becoming increasingly important in the context of privacy. Which candidates can you date? Righteous to use What do you have in your recruiting technology and what applies more to HR? It has to do with where you define the process.

Trend 5: The Rise of AI

“It’s a big, big theme,” says Huisman. “There are a lot of new AI-based tools coming out, and ChatGPT continues to be mentioned. These are the developments you need to take into account, which can greatly assist in increasing the quality of candidates. Based on unbiased hiring, games and initial assessments of performance, you still don’t know who the candidate is, but you can retrieve valuable data. .

However, what matters most is that data and how you handle the data, Huisman says, pointing to the importance of handling the data properly. “We deal with the law. It sounds very boring, but it is very important for the company you work for. On the other hand, it is important that you explain to the candidates that you handle their data well and that they are in control of their data.

Trend 6: No Recruitment Stands out

As you enter the implementation process, Huisman sees the importance of collaboration within the organization. “It’s procurement, legal or privacy – not the recruiting department Stands out: You have to deal with other departments. I often see a selection being made from recruitment, but that tool has to go through multiple counters in your organization. It raises questions above all else Delay On that day. As a result, many projects stalled early in the process. It’s a shame.”