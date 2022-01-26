According to Hoekstra, Europe is “barely capable of defending the continent”

Wed. Jan 26th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Gaat een rapport van een ambtenaar Boris Johnson zijn premierschap kosten? Gaat een rapport van een ambtenaar Boris Johnson zijn premierschap kosten? 1 min read

Gaat een rapport van een ambtenaar Boris Johnson zijn premierschap kosten?

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 54
Heavy snowfall causes major nuisance in Turkey | Abroad Heavy snowfall causes major nuisance in Turkey | Abroad 1 min read

Heavy snowfall causes major nuisance in Turkey | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 73
Johnson opnieuw in het nauw door lockdownfeestje: vierde verjaardag met 30 man Johnson opnieuw in het nauw door lockdownfeestje: vierde verjaardag met 30 man 2 min read

Johnson opnieuw in het nauw door lockdownfeestje: vierde verjaardag met 30 man

Harold Manning 1 day ago 49
Man (31) krijgt verdwaalde kogel in hoofd en sterft tijdens vakantie bij geliefde in Atlanta | Buitenland Man (31) krijgt verdwaalde kogel in hoofd en sterft tijdens vakantie bij geliefde in Atlanta | Buitenland 2 min read

Man (31) krijgt verdwaalde kogel in hoofd en sterft tijdens vakantie bij geliefde in Atlanta | Buitenland

Harold Manning 1 day ago 65
Verenigde Staten vaccineren al hun diplomaten, Oostenrijk helpt met vaccins voor Balkanlanden The West must unite against Vladimir Putin 3 min read

The West must unite against Vladimir Putin

Harold Manning 2 days ago 69
The Netherlands takes a tougher stance than before in the Ukraine crisis The Netherlands takes a tougher stance than before in the Ukraine crisis 4 min read

The Netherlands takes a tougher stance than before in the Ukraine crisis

Harold Manning 2 days ago 111

You may have missed

Column: Vaarwel grote mysteriën | by Lagarde Column: Vaarwel grote mysteriën | by Lagarde 3 min read

Column: Vaarwel grote mysteriën | by Lagarde

Maggie Benson 28 mins ago 14
TNO, de schakel tussen wetenschap en commerce: 'Wij gaan met technieken aan de slag die bedrijven misschien niet snel zelf zouden ontwikkelen' | De koers van het Bio Science Park TNO, de schakel tussen wetenschap en commerce: ‘Wij gaan met technieken aan de slag die bedrijven misschien niet snel zelf zouden ontwikkelen’ | De koers van het Bio Science Park 4 min read

TNO, de schakel tussen wetenschap en commerce: ‘Wij gaan met technieken aan de slag die bedrijven misschien niet snel zelf zouden ontwikkelen’ | De koers van het Bio Science Park

Phil Schwartz 30 mins ago 16
According to Hoekstra, Europe is "barely capable of defending the continent" According to Hoekstra, Europe is “barely capable of defending the continent” 1 min read

According to Hoekstra, Europe is “barely capable of defending the continent”

Harold Manning 41 mins ago 21
Koopjesjagers krijgen beursgraadmeters VS nu niet uit het rood Koopjesjagers krijgen beursgraadmeters VS nu niet uit het rood 2 min read

Koopjesjagers krijgen beursgraadmeters VS nu niet uit het rood

Earl Warner 42 mins ago 16