According to Hoekstra, Europe is “barely capable of defending the continent”

Hoekstra also considers continued dependence on Russian gas to be a “bad sell”. In his view, Europe has done too little in this area over the past ten years. “You have to be honest about this. We wasted too much time on this.”

‘als-dan-scenario’

If Russia invades Ukraine and then faces sanctions, it is conceivable that the country close the gas tap for Europe. The EU must prepare for this. In this regard, Hoekstra hopes for help, for example, from the United States. It does, however, put into perspective that it only becomes relevant after a number of “if-then” scenarios.