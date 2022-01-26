According to Hoekstra, Europe is “barely capable of defending the continent”
That’s what Wopke Hoekstra, foreign minister since this month, told Beau last night. According to Hoekstra, the European Union still has a lot of work to do “in a geopolitical sense”.
Hoekstra also considers continued dependence on Russian gas to be a “bad sell”. In his view, Europe has done too little in this area over the past ten years. “You have to be honest about this. We wasted too much time on this.”
‘als-dan-scenario’
If Russia invades Ukraine and then faces sanctions, it is conceivable that the country close the gas tap for Europe. The EU must prepare for this. In this regard, Hoekstra hopes for help, for example, from the United States. It does, however, put into perspective that it only becomes relevant after a number of “if-then” scenarios.
Last week, Hoekstra said he had had good consultations with his colleagues in Brussels on how the EU should react if Russia invaded Ukraine.
Set of severe penalties
Among other things, there was talk of an “extremely severe” set of penalties for an invasion. Hoekstra hopes the conflict can be resolved diplomatically. “But we must be clear: if the aggression continues, it will have serious consequences.”
