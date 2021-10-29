According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the new name better fits the future of Facebook Technology

VideoMark Zuckerberg – founder and CEO of Facebook – outlined his plans for what he calls the metaverse world. Under the name Meta, he wants to combine the digital and physical world in the Metaverse. Tens of thousands of people around the world watched his presentation which lasted over an hour and a half.



Facebook’s parent company changes its name to Meta. Until now, the group behind the social network was simply called Facebook. But according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the new name better fits the future he has in mind for the American group. The social media app will continue to be called Facebook.

A new world

Through a live broadcast, Zuckerberg took the viewer into his vision of virtual reality and Facebook’s future plans. In the metaverse, you no longer watch the internet, but are an active part of it. “The metaverse will be a place where people can communicate, work and create products,” said Zuckerberg, who hopes it will create millions of jobs. Among other things, he presented a series of new concepts in the fields of work, games and social gatherings.

According to Zuckerberg, you will soon be able to join your friends halfway around the world with holograms and avatars to play chess. It would also have great advantages in terms of work. There is no longer a need to attend meetings in person, but the new digital layer makes it seem like you are just stepping into the meeting room. A concert on the other side of the world? In the metaverse, you are in the concert hall at the push of a button.



Quote This is the next chapter of our work Mark Zuckerberg

Next version of the Internet

“This is the next chapter in our work,” Zuckerberg said. The goal is to be able to reach around 1 billion people within ten years. He stressed that user privacy and security must be guaranteed from day one. He further spoke of the “next version of our Internet” in which virtual and augmented reality will have a major impact. Zuckerberg also said Facebook is now primarily seen as a social media business, but technology is in their DNA to connect people.

Skeptics point out that this all appears to be an attempt to distract from the storm of corporate criticism. For example, Facebook has reportedly ignored internal reports and warnings about possible damage the social network has caused to its users.

