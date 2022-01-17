Prince Andrew with Virginia Gufre (then Roberts) in 2001. Kislyn Maxwell, in the background, was found guilty by a judge in late December of aiding and abetting sexual abuse. Field ANP / REX by Shutterstock HH

Kiefrey says Andrew was abused several times when he was 17 years old. At a young age, he is said to have been one of the victims of the rich Epstein, who ‘lent’ his good friend Andrew for sexual acts.

Queen Elizabeth’s son did not have sexual intercourse with Quefre or any other minor. In an interview with the BBC in 2019, he said he had never met her, despite the photos they showed together.

Last week’s trial played a key role in the progress of the 61 – year – old prince’s trial. The New York court mainly discussed the exact meaning of the secret settlement reached by Virginia Kufrey with Epstein in 2009. The document, released Monday, offered him $ 500,000 in exchange for promising not to bring any charges against other “potential” individuals involved.

Andrew’s lawyers argued that the judge should drop the case because of that promise, because Kufre “intended to release a large number of individuals.” According to attorney Andrew Friedler, by the contract he “relinquished his right to impose charges against them”, thus having no leg to stand on. According to Guofrey’s bodyguards, now 38, the British prince has not been “noticed” by the deal between her and Epstein.

An earlier version of this section stated that Andrew could be prosecuted. But, since this is a civil case there is no case.