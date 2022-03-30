Russia and Ukraine seemed to be getting a bit closer for the first time yesterday in Istanbul. After another day of negotiations, it emerged that Russia plans to limit military activities around Kyiv and Chernihiv re-screw†

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, best known as the owner of Chelsea football club, was present during the talks. A day earlier it was revealed that in previous talks Abramovich with Ukrainian negotiators in Kyiv would be poisoned† They suffered from moulting and sore eyes. They are now healed.

News of the poisoning and Abramovich’s presence in Istanbul raises many questions. What is its role in the negotiations? And who wants it so badly? “Apparently it plays a bigger role than I thought as an outpost of the Kremlin,” Russian expert Hubert Smeets said.

“Approval from both sides”

The official comments are not very enlightening. Kremlin spokesman Peskov said Abramovich “is not an official member of our delegation. Nevertheless, he is present with us today.” Abramovich was not seated at the table, it can be seen in the pictures, but in the row behind.

Peskov also said that “Abramovich is involved in establishing various contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. To establish contacts, you need permission from both sides. And in the case of Abramovich, this permission is the.” The man who became extremely rich from the oil trade seems to be the oil man in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkish President Erdogan addressed the delegations in Istanbul: