Aandrijfenbesturing.nl – More space in the control cabinet

The VIPA MICRO from Yaskawa has proven itself as a powerful small controller in a wide variety of applications, including machines for series and special production or as a central or decentralized control in installation technology and l automation of buildings. The latest version is even more flexible to use.

Yaskawa’s new VIPA MICRO controller – more memory and two analog inputs for more applications.

In the latest version, main memory has been expanded to 128 kilobytes by default, eliminating the need for upgrades or modernization to run larger projects. The memory is fully non-volatile, so all data and states are retained in the event of a power failure. In addition to the 30 built-in digital I / O, the device now has two analog inputs instead of one, which can be configured with 4 to 20 mA (current) or 0 to 10 V (voltage). This gives it a wide range of possible uses as a stand-alone processor.

Compact and fast

With a width of 72mm, the basic version of the small controller is very compact and fast. The powerful SPEED7 technology guarantees high touch speed and fast program processes for, for example, positioning and control tasks. The MICRO can be programmed with the free software SPEED7 Studio LITE and all full versions of SPEED7 Studio with Siemens SIMATIC Manager and TIA Portal. The backplane bus, which provides very fast response times with a speed of 48 Mbps, can support up to eight additional digital I / O modules. This gives users up to 158 I / O channels for their automation tasks.

Versatile

The plugs of the connectors of the small controller can be disconnected separately. Thanks to push-in technology, they can be fitted and replaced quickly and easily without tools. However, the spring loaded terminals of the plugs not only simplify wiring, they are also vibration resistant, which means screw connections do not need to be tightened, for example.

Thanks to the positioning of the IO display LEDs directly on the corresponding plug-in contact, the user can easily and clearly assign the channel states despite the high channel density. An integrated web server also provides access to data, diagnostic and status interfaces via a smartphone, tablet or laptop. With one modification, the small controller supports standard Ethernet protocols such as Modbus TCP, S7 Communication and Profinet. The VIPA Set Card (VSC) allows you to activate additional functions, such as fieldbus connections, if required.

I / O and SLIO control system

In control cabinets or decentralized I / O distributors, installation space is often limited and the required channel density is high. With this in mind, Yaskawa now offers new modules (021-1BH00 and 022-1BH00) with 16 digital inputs or outputs each for the proven SLIO I / O and control system. The modules have the same dimensions as the previous versions with eight channels, saving 50% space in the system and significantly reducing control cabinets or distribution boxes. The innovative design with the removable front connector makes wiring particularly easy, even with subsequent modifications.

New SLIO I / O modules with 16 digital inputs or outputs each. They have the same dimensions as the previous variants and this saves half the space.

Easy to wire, quick to replace

16-channel I / O modules have a modular structure. They consist of removable plugs on a basic module. For quick replacement, the locked plug can be removed from the base module using the swivel mechanism. The wiring to the outlet will remain in place during the process. The socket is then simply connected to the replacement module. You can also remove the installed base module and replace it if necessary. The push-in technology on the plug-in terminals allows wiring with or without end caps.

For any automation task

Thanks to these features, the extremely compact and modular SLIO IO system is now also ideal for applications where the operating system has only limited space. It easily integrates into a higher automation network and has the appropriate fieldbus interfaces for Profinet, Profibus, EtherCAT, DeviceNet, CANopen, EtherNet / IP, Modbus TCP and MechatronicLink-III. The interface modules are equipped with a power supply module for the power supply. All the necessary I / O modules can be added “one by one” to the powerful processors of the SLIO system, making them perfectly adaptable to any automation task. The backplane bus, which offers very fast response times with a speed of 48 Mbps, can support up to 64 electronic modules. The SLIO can be combined and used with any of our established systems and systems from other manufacturers.

The source: Yaskawa