A319 catches fire after interrupting start | Video

A Tibet Airlines Airbus A319 caught fire on Wednesday evening local time after taking off.

The plane was scheduled to take off around 8 a.m. Chinese time. The pilots noticed, according to the Chinese Xinhau deviations during start-up. They then decided to lift-off crash, causing the aircraft to run off the runway and catch fire. Videos and photos of the A319 on fire appeared on social media shortly after the incident. The front of the machine is burned, while the rear is torn. Also, the plane is no longer on the landing gear.

Chinese airline Tibet Airlines said passengers and crew evacuated the Airbus A319 which caught fire after an aborted takeoff in the city of Chongqing. No fatalities and only 36 of the 113 passengers suffered bruises and sprains during the evacuation, were sent to local hospitals for examination, according to the CAAC. pic.twitter.com/1PF1JZRker — Lolwe TV Kenya (@LolweTv) May 12, 2022

We are now seeing photos circulating online from the scene. P1 has not yet been verified, but it looks like burnt debris from an engine and MLG. P2 shows aircraft and tire marks. Showing LHS of the plane touching the ground first. #TV9833 pic.twitter.com/CadntqeCQ4 — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) May 12, 2022

passengers evacuated

At the time of the incident, 113 passengers and nine crew members were on board. After the aircraft caught fire, the occupants were evacuated and brought to safety. Videos show people fleeing in panic. About 40 passengers were slightly injured as a result of the incident. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Effects for air traffic

Data from Flightradar24 showed that shortly after the fire, some planes turned south of the airport before diverting to other airports. An Airbus A320 from Spring Airlines, among others, did this several times, after which the plane headed for Chengdu airport. In addition, the Southwest Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China reports that one runway has been closed. The other two runways were operational.