The world-famous orange bus that has accompanied Orange supporters to major football tournaments since 2004 is being prepared for the trip to Qatar. The World Cup will take place there this fall. The double-decker bus is now in a garage in Hilvarenbeek where the bus is being repaired. Regular driver Frans Peeters from Chaam is optimistic about the sporting opportunities for Team Orange after last Friday’s draw.

Actually, Frans has more important things on his mind right now. He hosted Ukrainians. She still knows Frans from the European Football Championship ten years ago in Ukraine. “People there are very hospitable, it’s the least we can do,” he says. Meanwhile, Ukrainian women serve delicious snacks.

Dragged

At the mention of the World Cup, the friendly pilot shines. Frans has been the regular driver of the orange bus since 2004. He was asked because he was a truck driver. “You are carried away by the enthusiasm of the Orange supporters. At a certain point, you are part of the fixed groups which are at each tournament and then you are sold.”

The orange bus goes by boat to Qatar. The bus disembarks in the port of Dubai and then continues for seven hundred kilometers. As an experienced pilot, Frans does not turn to this. “If you look at the distances at the tournaments in South Africa and Brazil, it doesn’t mean anything.”

patch up

The bus will be repaired in the next few months. “With some repairs, we will prepare the bus for use. Last year we installed a new engine, so everything is fine.” The criticism of Qatar as a World Cup country, which leaves Frans slipping: “I don’t agree with what happened there. But if you go there to see, you’re not almost no longer allowed to go to any country Every country is something ‘wrong with it, but that’s about football’ Qatar’s stadiums were built by guest workers in appalling conditions.

When the draw arrives, Frans starts laughing. “Normally we are unlucky, but now we have luck on our side. If it still goes badly, then I don’t know anymore. We will pass the first round anyway. Then we should definitely be able to reach the semi-finals. -finals”.

Frans can be sure of one thing. The orange bus always gets a lot of attention and excitement. In Brazil, people would go crazy when the bus was on the way. And in France, Australian and New Zealand TV crews thought the bus was special enough to pay attention to.