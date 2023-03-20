A well-known photo of Prince Andrew and the alleged victim has been retouched
Maxwell makes the stark claim in an interview with TalkTV, which was recorded from prison and will air tomorrow. According to her, the photo, which has been circulating for years, has been retouched.
Made in the Maxwell House
The photo, which also features Maxwell himself, is believed to have been taken in March 2001 at Maxwell’s home. Giuffre says Andrew, King Charles’ brother, then sexually assaulted her. Andrew has always denied this.
According to Maxwell, “no original” of the photo exists. “These are just copies of copies, and some parts look photoshopped, according to some experts,” she says. “I don’t remember Giuffre being at my house. The photo doesn’t look real. And I don’t remember it being taken.”
Payment made
Whether Giuffre’s abuse took place has never been conclusively proven. Giuffre tried to take her case to court in the United States last year, but Prince Andrew stopped it by reaching a multimillion-euro settlement.
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls and young women. Maxwell was Epstein’s confidant and recruited victims for the multi-millionaire, who died in 2019, who was a friend of Prince Andrew.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”