A well-known photo of Prince Andrew and the alleged victim has been retouched

Maxwell makes the stark claim in an interview with TalkTV, which was recorded from prison and will air tomorrow. According to her, the photo, which has been circulating for years, has been retouched.

Made in the Maxwell House

The photo, which also features Maxwell himself, is believed to have been taken in March 2001 at Maxwell’s home. Giuffre says Andrew, King Charles’ brother, then sexually assaulted her. Andrew has always denied this.