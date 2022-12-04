A volcano erupted in Java: “The lava dome probably collapsed”

“This eruption is larger than normal,” KNMI volcanologist Elske de Zeeuw told RTL Nieuws. “The volcano has been erupting regularly since 2014, so the eruption is not very strange for this volcano. This morning the eruption was a bit more intense. The last time the ash rose this high was one year ago.”

“At the top of the volcano, there is a lava dome. I suspect it was weakened by heavy rains and collapsed,” de Zeeuw explains. “As a result, the magma rises faster. This also happened exactly a year ago.” This December 4, 2021 eruption killed more than fifty people.