A US billion investment in climate is one step closer

A major investment in the U.S. economy is another step closer to combating climate change and reducing the effects of inflation. All 50 Democratic senators approved a bill on Saturday local time. The Senate can now debate several hundred billion investments.

Vice President Kamala Harris voted. All 50 Republican senators were expected to vote against the multibillion-dollar investment. The investment will lead to tax hike among others.

The debate began immediately after the vote. The vote had significant symbolic value, as not all Democrats were behind the plans until last week. Senator Kirsten Cinema was the last Democrat to endorse the plans on Thursday. She originally wanted to change several points in the plan. Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic Senate President Chuck Schumer also opposed it.

US President Joe Biden calls it “the largest investment in history to fight climate change” and says the projects will, among other things, create US jobs and help lower energy costs for Americans. Democrats say the bill would cut carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030.